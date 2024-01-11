(WFRV)- Get one-of-a-kind Packers merchandise from the Packers Pro Shop.

In this segment, Lisa Treichel from the Packers Pro Shop showcases a line called “REFRIED“. The company transforms unsold clothing into stylish apparel that’s as unique as it is sustainable.

The Packers try to keep their season going as they face their former coach in Dallas at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday(1/14).

The Packers Pro Shop is located in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

For more information, head to packersproshop.com.