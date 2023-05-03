SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – After seeing some delicious recipes using ingredients from the Oneida Nation Farm and the Tsyunhehkwa^ agriculture program at Cedar & Sage Grill House, we explored how these ingredients are produced, incorporating Oneida Culture and the connection between good taste, local ingredients, and sustainability. The Oneida Nation Farm features a cattle and bison operation. At the Tsyunhehkwa^ program, traditional white corn is produced by hand. Enjoy the ingredients prepared for you at Cedar & Sage, or purchase the beef and cattle at the farm in Seymour or several of the Oneida One Stop Convenience Stores. For more information, check out the Oneida Nation Farm website.