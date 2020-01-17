Open House: Community First Career Exploration and Financial Literacy Center, Jan. 22

(WFRV) – Fox Valley Technical College is working in partnership with Community First Credit Union on the first center of its kind in the country.

A place for Junior Achievement students to get hands on experience and to allow them to work together to provide financial literacy instruction and career awareness with an emphasis on local careers in STEM education.

Stop by and enjoy their open house, Wednesday, January 22, 2 – 6 pm. The center is located at 11 Tri-Park Way in Appleton.

For more information, stop by their website.