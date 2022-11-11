(WFRV) – It’s a night of music telling the stories of Military families.

Told through a non-profit organization, Operation Song, they are seeking a local Veteran for what others are calling a healing process.

Details from epicgreenbay.com:

Support the military community and get a taste of Nashville, right in Green Bay!

Join us for an acoustic evening of talent as we celebrate this Veteran’s Day with a performance from some of Nashville’s biggest songwriting hitmakers.

Operation Song empowers veterans to share their stories through the process of songwriting.

Our songwriters will share their biggest hits and songs written with local, Green Bay veterans. Performances will include Grammy Winning Songwriter Frank Myers, Grammy-Nominated Songwriter Jamie Floyd and Singer/Songwriter Jason Sever.

Bring your boots and expect to be blown away!

General Admission Seating: $30.00

$30.00 M﻿ezzanine Reserved Seating: $100.00

Includes backstage Meet & Greet, Private Bar, Hors d’oeuvres

VIP Reserved Round Table (Seats 10): $500.00

Stage-front seating for premium views

The show includes a Live Auction from which proceeds go directly to Operation Song programing for veterans and their families.

Doors Open: 5:30 pm

Showtime: 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm