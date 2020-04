(WFRV) – Texas Roadhouse locations across the State are selling ready-to-grill steaks right to the public.

A variety of fresh-cut steaks is available including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. To place an order, call the restaurant. Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open daily for Curbside to-go service.

Find the location nearest you at texasroadhouse.com.