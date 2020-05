(WFRV) – For weeks Eggrolls Inc. has been offering up meals to anyone in need.

To help fund their mission, you can simply order some takeout.

Blong Yang from Eggrolls Inc. spoke with Local 5 Live to talk about all the latest offerings.

They are located at 1015 Mutual Way in Appleton. Check out their menu at eggrollsinc.com and to order, call 920-707-1300.