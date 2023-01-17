(WFRV) – It’s your chance to try something or someplace new to eat or drink.

Local 5 Live stopped at just one of the 33 participating restaurants taking part of Oshkosh Restaurant Week.

Fox River Brewing Company is located at 1501 Arboretum Drive.

Details from discoveroshkosh.com:

Oshkosh Restaurant Week is a 10 day celebration of the culinary excellence in Oshkosh featuring the city’s most popular restaurants.

Patrons can visit a participating restaurant and choose from either a breakfast option for $12, three-course lunch option for $17 or a three-course dinner option for $29. Many of the Restaurant Week menus will feature multiple options for each of the three courses that are not typically found on the restaurant’s everyday menu. No tickets or pre-registration is required, but reservations are recommended. Just ask for the Restaurant Week menu.

