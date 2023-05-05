ELKHART LAKE- (WFRV) – The things that make Elkhart Lake such a great place to visit, also make it a great place to live and work.

The employees of National Exchange Bank & Trust understand that and invest regularly in the community through financial donations, providing volunteers, and financial education for young people in school. They are a community-focused bank that also offers the technologies and services you’d find in a large city.

Learn more about their locations and services at www.nebat.com.