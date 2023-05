(Elkhart Lake) – It is the most exciting four miles and 14 turns in Wisconsin. In fact, Road America is considered the greatest road racing course in North America.

While you can see some fast action on the track, you can also get on it. Bring your own car for a sunset cruise, learn how to ride a motorcycle, or take a run or walk around the track. There are many off-track events as well, including disc golf.

The best place to plan your trip is www.roadamerica.com.