(WFRV)- Who’s ready for eggs, pancakes, ham, and so much more?

The Outagamie County Breakfast on the Farm kicks off June 11th at 7 a.m. Make sure to bring an appetite because Vande Hei Dairy Farm will have all the delicious foods you can eat.

They also have fun activities like planting Marigolds. Grab a cup and prepare your new plant to be introduced to your family.

Vande Hei Dairy Farm is located at N8370 County Rd Y in Seymour.

For more information head to this website.