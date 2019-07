TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Owls have an important place in nature and a place in a new mural at Woodland Dunes.

Learn more about these unique birds of prey at an upcoming event: Owl Fest at Woodland Dunes Nature Center in Two Rivers.

It takes place Saturday, July 27th from 9 am – noon.

$5/person or $15/family. For non-members: $8/person or $20/family.