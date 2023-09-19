(WFRV)- At least 6,200 children die each day from hunger-related causes. Help lower that number by assisting in the Feed My Starving Children Packing Event.

This event will help get lunches out to kids in need, so they don’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from.

Culver’s is hosting a fundraising night at their De Pere, Suamico, and East Green Bay locations on Wednesday, September 20th, from 5 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. With every order Feed My Starving Children will receive a 10% donation.

If you don’t want to pack or eat out, join the Feed My Starving Children 5K Run/Walk on Saturday at 8 a.m. Registration is only $25 for adults and $15 for children over 5.

For more information, head to facebook.com/FeedMyStarvingChildrenGreenBay/.