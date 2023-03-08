(WFRV) – It’s one of the most popular off-season events that has people lining up hours before the doors open.

Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Packers Pro Shop Tent Sale and what fun items are on deep discount this year.

Details from packersproshop.com:

The Packers Pro Shop Tent Sale will return as an in-person event this year at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Thursday, March 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The sale will feature substantially discounted Pro Shop apparel, with a traditional mix of Pro Shop items greatly reduced in price and a variety of locker room exclusive items such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, player pants, cleats and more.

Various Lambeau Field items will also be available for purchase, including Lambeau Field railings from the lower bowl, beer tap systems and food warmers from concessions stands.

Shoppers should enter the Johnsonville Tailgate Village through the southeast entrance, adjacent to the Fan Walkway and Oneida Street. Parking is available in the lot on Lambeau Field’s east side near the American Family Insurance Gate, accessible off Lombardi Avenue.

For those who are unable to attend in person, remaining tent sale items will be available in the main Packers Pro Shop store over the weekend and will be available online at packersproshop.com the following week.