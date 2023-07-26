(WFRV)- The Packers Training Camp has begun. Packers Training Camp brings exciting traditions to Green Bay.

If you want to see a specific event, watch the video above or head to packers.com. Packers Family Night will be on Saturday, August 5th.

With the season opener about a month and a half away, there is time to get your Packers swag at the Packers Pro Shop.

The Packers Pro Shop is filled with great authentic Packers attire. Get ahold of jerseys, mini helmets, hats, and so much more at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

For more information head to packersproshop.com.