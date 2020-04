(WFRV) – Today’s art lesson will get the kids’ creative juices flowing.

Paintin’ Pottery in De Pere has plenty of fun art kits your family can do at home.

The owner is featuring a mystery kit of four party animal figurines. You can enter promo code: Local to receive 25% off.

They offer free delivery in Green Bay/De Pere. There are options for shipping available as well.

Start your shopping at ppottery.com.