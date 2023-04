(WFRV) – Paint and Pour is a really trendy way to create some unique items. During an upcoming class at Valley Stamp and Scrap in Neenah, you’ll be able to make two projects in one. Owner, Linda Wiese shows us the process and the beautiful, finished products.

The Paint Pour 101 class is on Wednesday, May 17th at 5:30 p.m. at Valley Stamp and Scrap, located at 976 American Drive in Neenah. Register for the class at valleystampandscrap.com.