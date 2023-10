(WFRV)- Before you raid your kid’s candy bucket, you need to know what pairs best with a good glass of wine.

In this segment, Julie Coquard from Wollersheim Winery & Distillery discusses which wine goes well with these Halloween favorites.

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery is located at 7876 Wisconsin 188 in Prairie du Sac. However, their wines are located throughout stores in Northeast Wisconsin.

To find a store near you, head to wollersheim.com.