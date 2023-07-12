(WFRV)- Paperfest returns to Sunset Park tomorrow July 13th for its 35th year. Paperfest will take place from July 13th through the 16th.

Paperfest is a free-admission community-driven festival featuring multiple stages of live music, unique events, great food, and more.

Free parking is available at the event as well as a free shuttle bus from JRG Middle School and Antique Up.

While listening to music you may get thirsty. Paperfest will have vendors that feature Stone Arch Brewpub and Appleton Beer Factory. Wristbands will cost $2 to purchase before you can purchase alcohol.

For more information head to paperfest.com.