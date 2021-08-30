Parker John’s BBQ Tailgate Packages bring the awesome to any party

(WFRV) – It’s officially Packers season and at Parker John’s they have everything you need for an awesome tailgate party.

Some team members from Parker John’s stopped by Local 5 Live with a rundown on their BBQ Tailgate Package, a new cocktail menu at the Green Bay location, and details on their Happy Day bar specials.

To order a Parker John’s Tailgate Package, call their Catering Hotline at 920-395-1370.

And to try their new cocktail menu, head to Parker John’s Green Bay location at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. You can take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

