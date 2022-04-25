(WFRV) – Rev your engines for the 2022 race season because Parker John’s Concession Stand is back at Road America.

Derek and Chef Dean visited Local 5 Live with signature dishes being offered including Carolina Sandwich, BBQ Totcho’s, Smoked Wings, and more!

See the full Parker John’s Paddock Concession Stand Menu and a full list of all Road America events at parkerjohns.com/paddockconcessions.

Parker John’s BBQ & Wings

Paddock Concessions at Road America





Don’t expect your typical concession stand fare. It’s much better, and SMOKIER! Spending the night at the Track? Wake up and smell the coffee…and hickory smoked Brisket! Our doors open at 6:30 am with fresh coffee, Texas Style Breakfast Burritos and Supreme Breakfast Sammy’s that will make your jaw drop! Have a sweet tooth? Treat yourself to an order of our fresh Beignets with butter cream frosting.



Lunch time kicks in at 10:30am with our hickory smoked pulled pork sandwiches, jumbo sconnie stuffer baked potatoes, our signature boneless and jumbo smoked bone-in wings and much much more. It’s not just BBQ, we’ve got Johnsonville brats, salads, vegan burgers and a plethora of fried appetizers and sides from Wisconsin cheese curds to waffle fries! We’ll see you at the start line and get ready to rev your appetite!



Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, Sheboygan and in Oshkosh. Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.