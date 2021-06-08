Parker John’s expands outdoor dining at Sheboygan Riverfront location

(WFRV) – Cool off on the patio by the river and enjoy some great food and summer cocktails.

Local 5 Live stopped out at Parker John’s Sheboygan location with a look at how they’ve expanded their outdoor dining area, menu, drinks, and live music.

Parker John’s Sheboygan location is located at 705 Riverfront Drive. The Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, and Menasha. Find the one nearest you, and take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

