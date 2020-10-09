Parker John’s offers BBQ and pizza with a water view in Sheboygan

(WFRV) – If you are looking for a patio with a water view, head to Parker Johns BBQ and Pizza’s Sheboygan location.

The menu is vast, and kid friendly. All of their meats are smoked in house using hickory wood to provide the great smoky flavor. Their pizzas are stone fired, and loaded with toppings. Check out the full menu at http://www.parkerjohns.com/

Get updates about the Sheboygan location at https://www.facebook.com/parkerjohnssheboygan

Parker John’s has locations in Green Bay, Kiel, Menasha and Sheboygan.