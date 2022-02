(WFRV) – You voted on your favorites, now Parker John’s shows Local 5 Live the results of their most recent restaurant week.

The winning dish will be added to the permanent menu in April, but you can enjoy the current menu and more, including the Boozy Shamrock Shake.

Just head to any Parker John’s locations in Green Bay, Menasha, Oshkosh, Kiel, and Sheboygan.

Find the one nearest you and see the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.