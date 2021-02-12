Parker John’s Valentine’s Day specials for the whole family

Posted:

(WFRV) – At Parker John’s, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with the whole family, afterwards you can stay and help them determine some new menu items during their restaurant week.

Local 5 Live stopped by their Green Bay location recently to get a peek at some of their delicious menu items.

Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have locations in Kiel, Menasha, and Sheboygan. Find the one nearest you, and take a look at the menu online at parkerjohns.com or find them on Facebook.

