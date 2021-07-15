‘Past to Present: Exploring Greenwood Cemetery’ with Connie Fellman

(WFRV) – Local 5’s Connie Fellman is doing a special series exploring the area’s rich history.

The series, ‘Past to Present: Exploring Greenwood Cemetery’ is a treasure trove of local history of the cemetery, a burial place of between 40 – 70 Veterans of the Civil War.

Connie joined Local 5 Live today along with Cate Zeuske from the De Pere Antiquarian Society with a closer look into this story.

You can see Connie’s series, ‘Past to Present: Exploring Greenwood Cemetery’ several times in the days ahead right here on Local 5 starting tonight at 6:00 pm. For earlier viewers, you can watch Friday morning in the 6 am hour and catch an encore this Sunday also at 6 am.

