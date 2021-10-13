Paul Steckart and Sovereign Select Insurance offers free seminar on Medicare open enrollment

(WFRV) –  Medicare open enrollment can be a confusing time. It runs October 15 – December 7 and Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live about how there is help available through the entire process.

Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening Thursday, October 21 at 6 pm. Register online at medicaregb.com and Paul will send out a Zoom link.

Paul’s free, in-person seminar is happening Saturday, October 23 at 10:30 am, 333 N. Broadway in De Pere. Seating is limited so register at medicaregb.com.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com

