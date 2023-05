(WFRV)- Paw Patrol is stopping by in Green Bay. They are leaving Adventure Bay to say hi to their fans. But this visit will turn into another adventure.

Mayor Humdinger made a clone and hires Paw Patrol to help. They can’t do it alone, so they are going to make everyone in attendance an honorary member of the Paw Patrol. They need your help. They will be looking for you at the Weidner Center in Green Bay on Saturday, May 20th.

For more information head to weidnercenter.com.