PAW Patrol Paw-Palooza at the National Railroad Museum this weekend

(WFRV) – Paw Patrol is on a roll – or should we say on track!

They’re pulling into the National Railroad Museum for a special even this weekend and Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers stopped by a for a preview.

PAW Patrol Paw-Palooza

Action Adventure Saves The Day!

August 13 to August 15, 2021

It’s PAW Patrol Paw-Palooza at the National Railroad Museum®!

A partnership between the Children’s Museum of Green Bay and the National Railroad Museum, this event is a fun-filled day of exploring, playing, and learning. Visit first responders, explore rescue vehicles, take a ride on the train and visit with everyone’s favorite pups—Chase, Marshall, Skye, and Rubble! Tickets also include FREE crafts, children’s entertainment, and activities throughout the day.

ADMISSION:
Tickets are $16 per patron. Children UNDER the age of 2 years old are free. Please bring a copy of your confirmation e-mail with you to the event, this serves as your ticket.

ARRIVAL TIME RECOMMENDATION:
Patrons should be on the Museum grounds one hour before their scheduled train departure time. For patrons holding tickets on the 9:15 a.m. departure, you should arrive at the Museum between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

For full details, head to nationalrrmuseum.org.

