(WFRV) – The Paws Parade honors pets for their healing presence for those battling catastrophic illnesses like cancer.

Paula Smits stopped by Local 5 Live with how you can get involved in the Paws Parade of Hope Pet Fashion Show. It takes place Sunday, August 30 from Noon – 3:30 pm at Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay. Get your tickets at communitybenefittree.org, stop by their Facebook event page and for the silent auction, head to their online auction page.