(WFRV) – Death comes to London in the form of a horrific plague that spreads causing havoc throughout the city.

It’s a story that plays out thanks to a local theatre group working to bring the story to your home.

Artistic Director, Greg Vinkler spoke with Local 5 Live with details on tonight’s virtual reading of ‘The Dust of Death’.

The virtual reading is tonight only at 7 pm. Get more details on their Facebook event page and buy tickets here.