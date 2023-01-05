(WFRV) – Gather your pennies up because you can participate in an upcoming fundraiser to benefit area Sea Cadets.

AJ Schroeder from Schroeder’s Department Store and Lt. Laura Garofalo from the US Coast Guard visited Local 5 Live with more on their upcoming Penny War and how it helps this important cause.

Participate in the Penny War by stopping by Schroeder’s Department store on Washington Street in Two Rivers. Donate between January 5 – 21.

Information from seacadets.org:

Sea Cadets are young men and women aged 10 through the end of high school who choose adventure, seek challenges, and step outside of their

comfort zones.

The Corps establishes core values: Honor, Respect,

Commitment and Service. The program gives young Americans a head start in life by instilling

in our youth the skills, experience, leadership and confidence needed to succeed, and most

importantly it establishes the belief in a duty to others.

The Vollrath Division of the

USNSCC, based in Sheboygan County, exposes young men and women to many areas of life

from medical, agriculture to business just to name a few. 12% of graduating cadets are accepted

into Service Academies and 30% enlist in the United States Military. In order to have a strong

country we need to raise strong kids and this program helps.

See more at the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Facebook page.