(WFRV)- Let children play while you enjoy a coffee at Wonder in Fond Du Lac.

Parenting can be a beautiful journey, but it can also feel isolating at times. You may want to maintain connections with your friends, enjoy adult conversations, and savor a good cup of coffee or a meal. However, taking young children to traditional restaurants or coffee shops is not always a stress-free experience.

That’s where Wonder comes in. They are a haven for both adults and children. They invite you to step into their whimsical world, where every corner is an opportunity for adventure, and every sip is a moment of joy.

Open-play sessions are 30, 60 & 90 minutes long and begin at the time you enter the play space. Admission costs are as follows:

$6 for 30 minutes

$9 for 60 minutes

$12 for 90 minutes

A $1 discount is applied when purchasing admission for siblings. Parents, caregivers and infants 0-6 months do not require admission for the Open Play Space.

Wonder is located at 15 North Main Street in Fond Du Lac.

For more information, head to wonderfdl.com.