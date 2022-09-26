(WFRV) – Now that it’s getting a little colder out, you might want to take some time to stay inside and work on some crafts.

Fine Arts Coordinator for the Kroc Center in Green Bay, Valerie visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at some exciting classes being offered including a free drop in event Sip n’ Stitch, dance, and art classes including Clay Creations. You can even get private guitar lessons.

The Green Bay Kroc Center is located at 1315 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

Reach out to them with questions at 920-884-5007 or see the schedule of classes including job opportunities at gbkroccenter.org.