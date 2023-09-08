(WFRV)- Halloween shopping for your pet, can help other local animals in need. A large collection of adorable costumes is for sale to benefit Community Paws of Wisconsin.

The group offers foster care for pets if their owner is getting help leaving a domestic violence situation.

You can shop some great items for your pet, to support their mission. Stop by their stand at the Farmers’ Market on Broadway.

In addition to the foster program, Community Paws of Wisconsin runs a Pet Food Pantry, It is open Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1587 Main Street.

To be eligible for this service you must provide proof of current status with one of the following programs:

FoodShare

Medicaid

Social Security Disability

ForwardHealth

For more information, head to communitypaws.ngo.