Pet photos with Santa benefits local animal rescues

(WFRV) – Santa Clause is making an early stop in Green Bay for the third annual photos with pets and Santa, and it all benefits local rescues.

Pets with Santa is hosted by Roots on 9th and owner and designer, Jamie Poetter stopped by Local 5 Live with her dog, Bella and of course, Santa!

Pets with Santa is Saturday, November 7 from 10 am – 3 pm at Roots on 9th located at 1369 9th Street in Green Bay. COVID safety protocols will be in place and outdoor photos are available upon request. You can also request a pet photo without Santa.

No appointment is needed and a $20 donation is requested. All proceeds will be split evenly to Lucky 7 Dog Rescue and Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.