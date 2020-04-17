Pet supplies available from The Wild Perch & Paw in Neenah

Closings
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live checks in with a local business that helps keep those backyard birds around your house but keeps the squirrels away.

The Wild Perch and Paw has all the pet supplies you are looking for. Owner, Marie spoke with Local 5 Live to talk about the new ways you can still get everything you need for your pets.

Inside sales are permitted during Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order, but you can call ahead and place an order for pick-up or have delivered locally.

Reach out to them at 920-751-3880. Start shopping online at wildperchandpaw.com and be sure to check out their Facebook page.

