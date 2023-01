(WFRV) – When pictures alone get your tastebuds going – you know the food is going to be good.

Reggie and Amanda visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ where flavorful slow-cooked meats are made with passion in an at-home atmosphere.

They are located at 100 S Birch St, Suite C in Kimberly.

For more, visit Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ on Facebook.