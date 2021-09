(WFRV) – Today we meet our Brewer of the Month courtesy of Petskull Brewing in Manitowoc.

Paul from Petskull joined Local 5 Live along with Jon from Copper State with a closer look at the latest offerings from both brewers.

Keep up with the latest including specials at Copper State by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

And be sure to head to petskullbrewing.com and give them a follow on Facebook.