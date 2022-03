(WFRV) – Today is a special day on the calendar – Pi day!

But this year the event takes an extra special meaning as bakers around Wisconsin unite to raise money for the Red Cross of Ukraine.

Doug from Manderfields Bakery, Sue from Valley Bakery, and Dan from Simple Simon Bakery spoke to Local 5 Live with details on “Pi for Peace”

See details and a full list of participating businesses at wibakers.com/piforpeace.