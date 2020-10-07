Pick your own trail to “Make Strides” in 2020

(WFRV) – Get out the pink, and show your support in the fight against breast cancer.

The Making Strides events in Green Bay and the Fox Cities will be virtual this year, but your fundraising is more important than ever.

The American Cancery Society encourages you to walk on Oct. 17 or 18th. Pick a trail, walk your neighborhood or hop on your treadmill! The trail at Heritage Hill State Park will be “Pinked” up for you to walk on Oct. 17 or 18th from 10am-4pm

To register and learn more about the mission visit:

www.makingstrideswalk.org/greenbaywi

www.makingstrideswalk.org/foxvalleywi

