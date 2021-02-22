Pink Fusion Spices: How to use Pink Himalayan Salt at home

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – You may have seen Pink Himalayan Salt in recipes perhaps used by popular TV Chefs.

Now, thanks to Patti at Pink Fusion Spices, you can bring the flavor to your kitchen. She stopped by Local 5 Live today with some tips on how to work with her delicious spices and some recipe ideas to get started.

Pink Fusion Spices Available at:

Hippie Wayne’s
JSA coffee Roasters
Menasha Market
Sunshine Natural Health Shoppe
Sapphire Moon Chocolates
Tino’s Bakery
UR Harmony Wellness
Wonderful Things GB

See more at pinkfusionspices.com and be sure to follow on Facebook. This week, use code: PINKWFRV10 and receive a 10% discount.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Team of the Week, Local 5 Top 5 Plays

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna reclaims wrestling throne

High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional recap, sectional brackets revealed

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball teams punch tickets to state

Local boys basketball teams advance to sectionals

Kaukauna claims Division One State Wrestling Championship