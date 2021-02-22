Pink Fusion Spices: How to use Pink Himalayan Salt at home

(WFRV) – You may have seen Pink Himalayan Salt in recipes perhaps used by popular TV Chefs.

Now, thanks to Patti at Pink Fusion Spices, you can bring the flavor to your kitchen. She stopped by Local 5 Live today with some tips on how to work with her delicious spices and some recipe ideas to get started.

Pink Fusion Spices Available at:

Hippie Wayne’s

JSA coffee Roasters

Menasha Market

Sunshine Natural Health Shoppe

Sapphire Moon Chocolates

Tino’s Bakery

UR Harmony Wellness

Wonderful Things GB

See more at pinkfusionspices.com and be sure to follow on Facebook. This week, use code: PINKWFRV10 and receive a 10% discount.