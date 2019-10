(WFRV) – Apricot Lane Boutique is always a great place to shop to add something cute to your wardrobe but now you can shop and help out a great cause.

Saturday, October 12th from 10 am – 9 pm is Apricot Lane’s Pink Party, you’ll receive 10% off and 10% of the day’s net sales will be donated to the Breast Cancer Family Foundation.

Apricot Lane has locations in both Bay Park Square Mall in Green Bay and in the Fox River Mall in Appleton.

You can also shop online, just head to their website.