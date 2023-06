(WFRV)- Next Door Pizza Company recently made its way to Dyckesville.

As the name implies, they sell pizza, but not just any pizza. A wood-fired pizza oven bakes the pizza in front of you.

If pizza isn’t your thing, they also sell an array of salads. They also have food trucks every other Friday because sometimes food tastes better on a truck.

Next Door Pizza Company can be found at 6446 Sturgeon Bay Road in Dyckesville.

For more information head to their Facebook at Next Door Pizza Co.