Pizza to go from Cranky Pat’s Pizza

(WFRV) – Since 1955 Pat’s recipe for award-winning thin crust pizza has filled the bellies of people throughout Northeast Wisconsin.
There are Cranky Pat’s locations in Neenah, Oshkosh, and Green Bay. See the full menu at crankypats.com.
by: Dena HoltzPosted: / Updated:
(WFRV) – Since 1955 Pat’s recipe for award-winning thin crust pizza has filled the bellies of people throughout Northeast Wisconsin.
There are Cranky Pat’s locations in Neenah, Oshkosh, and Green Bay. See the full menu at crankypats.com.