(WFRV) – A pair of animal lovers are inviting you for some snuggles and education at Whistler’s Run and Rescue in De Pere.

The sisters bought the horse boarding and training facility and have continued to add to their resident county with rescue animals.

Now, they are offering a full schedule of events for families to connect with animals and the land.

Today, we dipped into an upcoming herbal class featuring Indie Apothecary. The farm also has plans for yoga events and pizza nights.

See a full class and event schedule at https://www.whistlersrun.com/?fbclid=IwAR2eZQDIc545j9XjI1VOExka8m26SfXKu3yBJsqkD-VE1RPVncUFE80dhUM