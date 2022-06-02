(WFRV) – Wisconsin is known as the Dairy State but there are many people that don’t have access to farms or the animal that reside here.

Kristine and Taylor from Plamann Park Children’s Farm stopped by Local 5 Live along with an adorable friend with details on how you can visit and enjoy Wisconsin for all it’s worth.

Plamann Park Children’s Farm relies solely on donations to feed animals. They are open daily from 9 am – 4:30 pm, weather permitting.

They are located at 1375 Broadway Drive in Appleton.