Plan for summer camping season at the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo this weekend at the Resch Center

(WFRV) – It’s fun to dream about the summer camping season in the middle of January and at the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo, you can do more than just dream.

Jessica and Dakota from PMI Entertainment visited Local 5 Live along with Brian from Kunes RV and Zak from Wind Rose North with details on the upcoming show.

The Green Bay RV and Camping Expo runs January 27 – 30 at the Resch Expo Center. Get advance tickets through January 26 at the ticketstar box office at the Resch Center or at reschexpo.com.

