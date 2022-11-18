(WFRV) – It’s a place for fun and games so why not treat your guests or employees to a holiday party at the Crooked Joker?

Local 5 Live visited this popular spot recently where they have an entire rundown of fun events planned including Ladies Night this weekend, speed friend dating, games, raffles, food, and music.

Trivia Night is November 29 where you can win cash and fun prizes, plus their holiday event with live Jazz Christmas music is happening December 2.

For details on these specials and more, head to the Crooked Joker Lounge on Facebook.

Visit them at 2306 Lineville Road in Suamico, see more at crookedjoker.com.