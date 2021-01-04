Plan your next special event with Black Sheep Weddings and Events

(WFRV) – Planning a special event can be overwhelming but thanks to the experts at Black Sheep Weddings and Events, they are partnering with several local businesses including our friends at Parker John’s, to take the guesswork out of everything from flowers to food.

You can learn about all the partnerships available at the Black Sheep Weddings & Events ‘Vendors We Love’ open house.

It takes place January 16 from 10 am – 3 pm. Engaged couples are eligible for prizes.

The venue is at 3675 Algoma Road in New Franken. See details at blacksheepweddingsgb.com. You can find the nearest Parker John’s location at parkerjohns.com.