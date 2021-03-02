Plan your Vacation Destination and support local businesses in Downtown Appleton

(WFRV) – If you’re ready for a vacation, get ready! Appleton Downtown, Inc.’s popular event supports local businesses and helps get you out of the house.

Lynn from Appleton Downtown, Inc. visited with Local 5 Live along with just one of the businesses taking part in this year’s event, Beatnik Betty’s. Monika with the business took us on a ‘trip’ to Nashville. You can find Beatnik Betty’s at 214 E. College Avenue in Appleton.

The Vacation Destination is happening March 4 – 6. For a list of all participating businesses, head to appletondowntown.org. Each passport is $5 and benefits go to Harbor House.

